Months After Appointment of SOLADs, No Action On LGA Election By Imo Electoral Body

. As Imolites Call For Grassroot Polls

There are strong indications that the much orchestrated holding of Local Government Area elections in Imo State may not after hold as expected.

Reasons are that signs that council polls would be conducted as scheduled by the state government are farfetched.

Trumpeta recalls that since Governor Hope Uzodimma came on board, hints on possible conduct of the LGA have been getting mention in his speeches even as he had already marked a date which could not work out last year.

Few months ago, the governor as a prelude to herald the council elections for chairmen and councilors dissolved the Interim Management Committee of the 27 LGAs and appointed Sole Administrators.

The appointment of SOLADs after the IMC members were sacked on July 27th, 2022 was another poser that the election would hold in due course.

Observation by Trumpeta gives a stunning revelation that the council elections may not hold as expected since no pragmatic display from the body responsible for the conduct of the polls; the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC has shown seriousness for it to hold.

Recall that immediately after the dissolution; the governor assured the public that the elections would hold on or before November 2022.

Apart from non publication of election programs by the ISIEC, a month to the proposed November 2022 date conduct, there are no activities among the parties related to either primaries to chose flag bearers or the contest.

There is no sale of nomination forms by parties and processing by ISIEC to ginger the election suggesting that the November date may not be realistic.

Our reporter who visited ISIEC premises on Orlu road observed that life is still at lowest ebb with nothing to show preparations are on for council elections next month.

No staff was willing to speak to Trumpeta and non of the appointed ISIEC members was on ground to react.