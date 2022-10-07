Mbaka’s Removal Witch-Hunt -Ohaneze

By Onyekachi Eze

As reactions have continued to trail the removal of the spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, an Igbo apex socio-cultural youth Organization, the Ohaneze Ndigbo has expressed disaffection over the action.

The Diocese through the directive of the Local Ordinary (Bishop) suspended any form of gathering at the Adoration ground, which lasted for three months.

On resumption last Sunday, another decisive action was taken, this time was the purported transfer of Mbaka to a Monastery in Auchi, Edo State.

This decision was followed up with the interim replacement of Mbaka with Rev.Fr. Anthony Amadi.

Adorers, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt, since then have expressed displeasure, even though the clergy had proceeded to Auchi in Edo State for his Monastery assignment.

Meanwhile, in a statement credited to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, said, the latest decision of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu against Mbaka was a continuation of the age-long witch-hunting of the priest.

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the National President of OYC, who signed the statement, said the group had over one year ago alerted of a sinister plot to take over the Adoration ground.

“Sometime last year, we did raise the red flag that there was an orchestrated campaign against Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka by his colleagues in the ministry who are jealous of his spiritual gifts.

“We said then that we uncovered a sinister plot to take over the Adoration Ministry which Fr. Mbaka personally laboured to build over the years, after he was chased out of CKC, GRA, Enugu on a punitive transfer.

“How can we explain a situation where someone just returned from three months’ punishment only to be sent to a monastery in Edo State?

“While we do not challenge the fact that the Bishop has the prerogative to transfer the priests under this watch, it must be noted that Mbaka is not just like any other priest.

“Here we are talking about a priest who is catering for the welfare of thousands of indigent Nigerians, irrespective of their origin and religion. He goes along and pays their school fees, house rent, hospital bills, among others. Is there any other priest in Enugu State that is in such a humanitarian mold? The answer is ‘No’”.

Okwu said in the light of the above, there would be dire consequences as long as Mbaka stayed away.

“Many people will lose their jobs; many will drop out of schools; the consequences of this decision will be more than anyone has imagined.

“This is why we have always appealed to his Lordship, the Bishop, to handle Mbaka’s case with caution but it is like some people are influencing him negatively.

“As Igbo youths, we are concerned about the aftermath of this development and our stand is that the Church should not complicate the issues already plaguing the society,” the Igbo youth President cautioned.

Departing for the monastery on Wednesday, he urged his followers to cease from further protest. He said they should rather pray for him.

Fr. Mbaka also cleared the air in his last video before leaving for Auchi that he never mentioned Peter Obi’s name during the Sunday homily, and asked that anyone blackmailing him should ask for God’s forgiveness.