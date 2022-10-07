65 Years Retirement Age: Teachers Want Uzodinma To Implement Policy

By Okey Alozie

Teachers in Imo State have appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to implement the new welfare packages from Federal Government.

In the address presented by the chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Rev Philip Nwansi on Wednesday 5th of October 2022, the Teachers want the 65 years retirement age policy to be implemented without delay adding that this will surely boost their morale to work harder.

The Teachers said it will also help to attract quality hands in the system.

The NUT chairman cried out over the removal of Teachers names in the payroll without justified reasons.

He further complained that Education in Imo State is not properly funded. He explained that most of the school buildings have collapsed especially those in the rural areas.

Rev Nwansi in the address pointed out that schools are lacking Science Teacher.

He disclosed that insensitive and increment of salary to motivate the Teachers in Imo State in necessary.

In addition, he demanded for operational vehicle for his office to function well especially when there is meetings outside Imo State, nothing that under this administration NUT is going under extinction in Imo State.

“We want the Governor to release our 30% check of dues” the chairman submitted.

The highlight of the occasion include match past by Teachers in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Teachers from ISU Local Government areas were the overall best.

While presenting the certificate to the winner (ISU Teachers), the Executive Secretary Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) Dr Mrs Adaugo Nwanebo expressed joy and happiness on this year’s Teachers day celebration.

She maintained that Transformation in the Education sector must begin from Teachers.

She thanked the Teachers for coming out, she also thanked the Governor for lifting the embargo on promotion as well as salary increment to Teachers.