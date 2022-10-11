Eze Njemanze Inaugurates Amawom Community Town Union Leadership 

– As IMHA Orders His Immediate Return To Palace

Traditional Ruler of Amawom autonomous community, HRH Eze Ezechikere Peter Njemanze (Ozuruigbo VI) has successfully inaugurated the Town Union leadership to help pilot the affairs of the kingdom.

The new leadership has retired Director of Department of State Security Service (DSS), Chief Leo Ihejieto as President General, with Pastor Prince Nnodim (Secretary General), Prince JOHN Njemanze (Liaison Officer), Mr. James Ogazi (Youth Leader) and Mrs Hope Ejiogu as Woman Leader respectively.

Others include, Okey Ukwunna (Security Adviser), Ugochukwu Osuji (Director of Finance), Chief Augustine Ibejiakor (Welfare Officer) and Charles Chukwuemeka to function as Financial Secretary.

Inaugurating the Town Unions, Eze Njemanze charged them to be dedicated, committed, resolute and result oriented in the discharge of their duties, warning against any act capable of dragging government and the community’s image to the mud.

According to Eze Njemanze, the new leadership were selected after thorough checks on their past records, expressing optimism that Amawom community would be taken to an enviable height under them.

He charged them to be creative, innovative, respectful and peaceful in carrying out their functions, appealing to Amawom indigenes to accord the new leadership the needed support to achieve their mandate.

Adding his voice, Traditional Ruler of Umuororonjo autonomous community, HRH Eze (Dr) Clinton Uboegbulam advised the new President General to work in synergy with his executive, describing it as the only way to achieve result within the shortest time.

He admonished them not to allow minor distraction from individuals to deter them from the mandate of uniting the community, and expressed confidence that the new leadership would make the community proud.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of his executive, the new PG, Chief Ihejieto thanked the monarch and Amawom indigenes for finding them worthy for the responsibility, assuring them of their avowed determination to reform the entire community system for good.

Chief Ihejieto promised that the new leadership under him would not toy with the privilege reposed in him, adding that their administration would put various issues in proper perspective.

The new PG while describing the current youth leadership in the community as illegal and obvious aberration, assured that their government would do everything possible to address it.

He further solicited the cooperation of all Amawom indigenes, noting that he would ensure that all Directorates in the community become active for service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Imo State House of Assembly has ordered the immediate return of HRH Eze Ezechikere Peter Njemanze to his Palace, to enable him discharge his duties effectively as custodian of culture and tradition.

A letter dated July 5th, 2022 with reference No. IHA/CL/S.14/VIII/129 and signed by the Clerk of the House, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara, Esq., the House in a resolution No. 6, recommended that Eze Njemanze be returned to his palace without further delay