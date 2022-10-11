Owerri Residents Jubilate As Njemanze Kicks Off Campaign

The residents of Owerri Zone were trilled on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th of October 2022 with so many gifts worth millions of Naira from Hon. Christian K. Njemanze,the Owerri Senatorial Zone Candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) who flagged off his Senatorial ambition Campaign in line with the INEC rules and the Party manifesto.

The Street rally and campaign was organized by the NECCC .The Campaign train moved round Owerri Zone which includes Egbu Road, streets within Owerri (nchi ise),Wetheral, Amakohia Market, Onitsha Road, Bank Road, World Bank Market, Orji ,Umugwuma etc.

Residents of Owerri and Market women were given some items which includes Double door refrigerator, Double Gas cooker, cartons of Indomie, Ceiling Fan, Corn Flakes ,big bucket custards, Cartons of Soap etc.

The Market men and women were so excited about the emergence of C.K.Njemanze ,a man they all admired and described as young and energetic. They described Njemanze as the best Candidate because of his youthfulness and philanthropic spirit.

One of the benefactors of the awareness campaign ‘give away’, Miss Success expressed high level of appreciation to Njemanze for putting smiles on the faces of Market men and women .Success in her reaction, joyfully assured Njemanze that she will help to take the campaign round the market because she is undoubtedly convinced that Njemanze will help in sponsoring and making laws that will be off great benefit towards the growth of Nigeria and Nigerians if elected into the red Chambers come 2023.

Another benefactor who was given a double door refrigerator Mrs Adaugo Onukwugha expressed high level of excitement and with heart full off joy, also expressed her shock and surprise that she can benefit from young Njemanze who is contesting for Senate. She prayed for the landslide victory of Hon. Christian Njemanze come 2023. Mrs Adaugo also promised to be a strong crusader of Njemanze’s quality in leadership. According to her, Njemanze is the type of person Imo East needs at the red Chambers to guarantee human and economic development of the Zone after 2023.

Another Benefactor who received Ceiling Fan also called on Imo East residents to vote and support the candidature of Christian Njemanze as he is the type of youth needed at the Senate. She emphatically attested to the fact that Hon Christian Njemanze will perform more than expected.

It was also observed that so many residents who got “give away” items and those that didn’t get also expressed joy and eloquently described Njemanze’s magnanimity as the first time they are receiving gifts from a Senatorial Candidate without stressfully requesting for it. The market women and men were all very excited about the level of kindness and philanthropism exhibited by Hon. Christian Njemanze as they joyfully received the campaign fliers and membership cards of Action People’s Party as their commitment to ensure that Hon. Njemanze Christian emerges victorious in 2023.

The coordinator of NECCC who is also the House Of Assembly Candidate of Action People’s Party (APP) Hon. Chinwendu Oparaugo thanked the National Leadership of the party for giving Hon. Njemanze Christian and all other candidates at various levels the opportunity to contest under the Party’s platform. He prayed that with the kind of strategic campaign designed by the Party and her candidates, that they will all emerge victorious come 2023.He also assured the electorates to vote massively for Hon. Christian Kelechi Njemanze for Senate because he has the capacity to represent Imo East effectively.