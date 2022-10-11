PDP Ready For 2023 Elections – Senator Anyanwu

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has stated the party’s readiness to have a landslide victory in the 2023 elections, and charged members to rise to occasion.

Senator Anyanwu disclosed this weekend during a one day working visit to Imo state in company of select members of the National Working Committee of the party.

In his address made available to newsmen, Senator Anyanwu maintained that the visit was to interact with various states executive committees with a view to finding lasting solutions to problems that may destabilize the party if unattended to.

He said, “it’s a major responsibility and obligation I owe to my state particularly, the South East to ensure that our party is strengthened and positioned to sustain its stronghold in the Zone. There is no mistaken the fact that the South East Zone is a strong base of PDP despite the circumstances surrounding the loss of Imo and Ebonyi states to the APC. It is something we must all work assiduously to recover in the coming elections”

“There have been wrong insinuations from some skeptics about the preparedness of our party to go into the 2023 elections. My answer to that is that our party is fully prepared.”

Anyanwu therefore regretted the level of media attacks against him without reason, adding that such attacks were only targeted at distracting his vision for service delivery.

“It is on the records that my position as the National Secretary has suffered the greatest disrespect only from Imo state. Since my emergence and assumption of office, every effort has been made severally by some disgruntled individuals to malign my person. It bordered me that in all the attacks and misleading allegations, the party in Imo state did not make any attempt to call me for clarification on the issues I was accused of. I see such as part of the orchestrated mischief to destabilize our party but I was never deterred because I knew, I am innocent”

The PDP National Scribe also urged the leadership of the party to solve party problems administratively without taken side, noting that issues of threats of dismissal to any officer of the party must stop.

Anyanwu therefore advised that as a party in opposition, every efforts must be made to attract membership that would help strengthen the party, appealing to SWC members to work towards reconciling aggrieved members to avoid loosing them to other parties.

Reacting, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Charles Ugwuh pledged the party’s resolve to support the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu in ensuring that he succeeds.

According to Chief Ugwuh, the only way for the party to win the 2023 election was to massively support Senator Anyanwu, adding that all indices show that he would deliver and bring victory to PDP in the state.

“On behalf of Imo PDP, we shall do everything possible to support you and ensure that you deliver and bring victory to our party. We are convinced that you are a great son who is always ready to make a change and bring unity, cooperation and cohesion to our party”

Chief Ugwuh further called on members of the party across the state to close ranks with the National Scribe, expressing optimism that PDP would emerge victorious if he remains on the front burner of the party.

Adding his voice, State Secretary of the party, Nze Ray Emeana said that anyone undermining the position of the National Secretary of the party or his person for any reason was only out for a fruitless venture.

While describing Senator Anyanwu as a good man who is currently the eye of the party, further thanked him for charging party members to embark on membership drive to boost its chances of victory in 2023.