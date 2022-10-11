Ex Imo Speaker, Nwagwu Joins Imo Guber Race

Fast rising political leader, Rt Honourable Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu has expressed readiness to Govern Imo State in 2024, noting that he is better prepared than any other candidate.

In a telephone conversation with Trumpeta, the gubernatorial hopeful, Rt Hon Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu said he is compelled not to release his transformational programme aside the fact that most politically inclined leadership giants are spreading what they will like to do for the masses and their program of event.

Speaking on the reason behind his decision not to release his transformational program, the politically inclined hopeful said he chose not to release his program because of copy-cats, especially those that feel being a goof Governor is an entitlement rather than having innovative agenda.

He told newsmen that he has not been in Imo State for the past 15 months for personal reasons.

It could be recalled that Imolites recently expressed worry over who will govern the State and several politicians have started declaring interest to run for the gubernatorial seat come 2024, one of such politician is no other person than Rt Hon Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu.