Salary Payment: Compilation Of Staff List In Ministries, Agencies, Parastatals Commences In Imo Again

.Strange Names Discovered In Payment System

By Okey Alozie

In few days time, the unpaid workers of Imo State who have genuine cases are said to get paid their full salaries.

Information available to Trumpeta revealed that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has directed that the unpaid workers who are genuine Staff of Imo Government Establishments should be paid without delay adding that a worker deserves his or her pay.

He also said that only the verified workers will be entitled to the new welfare packages proposed by Government and not ghost workers.

Right now, it was learnt, the Accountant General has started receiving verified names from Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals in Imo.

We were told that the Governor directed that the verified names should get their pay immediately. The highest unpaid workers come from the Education sector where over 700 Teachers are yet to get their salaries for months. Many unpaid Teachers sources said are in hospitals due to lack of money to buy their regular drugs.

It was alleged that some strange names were imported and smuggled into the payment system which has disorganize things.

Report has it that while the original workers are not getting their salaries those regarded as fake workers get their pay regularly to the shock of authentic staff.

Some workers it was learnt, collect pension instead of salary, in some cases staff are under paid and those having few months to retire are now forced to go on compulsory leave.

Right now Governor Uzodinma has swung into full action to correct all the abnormalities, we learnt.

Staff who have been crying for months will now rejoice when they receive payment for their accumulated salaries from their various offices.

Although sources said that the few staff who has collected salaries still complained that it was the same usual amount, as there was no increase as promised by the Governor.