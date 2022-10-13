NGOR OKPALA STATE CONSTITUENCY: A DANIEL HAS COME TO RESCUE 

.As Group Adopts Hon Joel Okere

.Accepts Him As Their Sole Candidate

A Group operating under the aegis OHA NGOR OKPALA (ONO) (MBAISHI CHAPTER) has endorsed Hon Joel Okere of the Labour Party as its preferred candidate in the forth-coming House of Assembly election because of his dedication and unwavering love for his people.

According to the Group, in a Communique issued at the end of their meeting at Umucham Ntu Township Hall in Ward 1, the Group described Hon Joel Okere as the best candidate for the job, because of his philanthropy, care and support for Ngor Okpala people, at home and in diaspora. The President of OHA NGOR OKPALA (ONO) Chief Simon Onwukwe said that Hon Joel Okere came to the rescue of his people during the dreaded COVID 19 pandemic where he spent over (Eight million naira) 8 Million naira in the purchase of relief materials, including items like rice, beans, yams, indomie, onions, and cash donations to over 100 widows. “He sponsored and promoted the opening of accounts for over 120 Youths in Access Bank with a minimum amount of N6000, through which two of our Youths made their first one million naira” Chief Onwukwe said.

He continued “In the last few months he has paid over three million naira to Grace Hospital Eziama, Ngor Okpala LGA, for settlement of over 50 peoples bills, while attracting boreholes to Alatia Community in Amala and Umuchukwu Eziama”

The Group described Hon Joel Okere as a man of few words and a silent achiever, who sponsored and registered over 145 Youths for WAEC and NECO and equally laid foundations for two -bedroom bungalows for two widows completed and handed over.

“In the last 6yrs, Hon Joel Okere has been in the business of sponsoring and sending our youths to Europe and other parts of the world for greener pastures, at least over 15 youths are currently in different parts of the world – USA, Turkey, Australia, Canada and United Kingdom. Hon Joel Udochukwu Okere distributed over 50 wheel-chairs to our sons and daughters who are physically challenged. Remember, he has impacted lives collectively and individually. “the Communique stated.

The Organization said that it was for these achievements and others not mentioned here that it has resolved to support the candidate of Labour, Hon Joel Okere for Imo House Assembly seat, as he will do well for Ngor Okpala people.

“If the likes of Hon Joel Okere who has been using his personal funds to touch the lives of his people gets to State Assembly, imagine what he will do” Chief Onwukwe intoned.