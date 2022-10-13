Tragedy As Thunder  Strikes,  Kills Two In Imo Community

The Mba and Odionyenma families of Ndegwu autonomous Community in Owerri West are currently bewildered following the death of their dear ones who were struck by thunder.

The deceased Messers Emeka Mba,39, from Umuahum and his friend Chigbumkpa Odionye, 36, from Umuogwuta all in Ndegwu were hired as building labourers alongside others last, Monday, October 10th 2022 at Ndegwu when tragedy struck.

A source who wouldn’t want his name in print told Trumpeta that it rained heavily on that fateful day.

According to him, the hired workers who were about eight in number were hit by thunder. All fell down unconsciously but six recovered, got up and managed to stagger away while the other two friends could not make it.

Aside the incident, one riddle the villagers were yet to unravel is why Emeka Mbah and Chigbumkpa Odionye, all married and known as best of friends, should die the same day and in the same manner.

In another development, an electrician who majored in battery charging is said to have been electrocuted last Monday in Ubah Orogwe also in Owerri West.

The Electrician, Mr Edmond Akolokwu was said to have put on his source of power (Gen Set) and had gone to plug on the charging machine when thunder struck resulting to a shock.

Edmond fell unconsciously on the floor but was unlucky as the charger fell on him too thus compounding the already critical situation.

One of the son’s of the deceased, Clinton, who sensed danger and rushed in to save the father was also hooked.

However, succour came his way as other family members rushed to put off the generator thus saving Clinton.

All efforts to revive Mr Edmond Akolokwu, a father of about five, who lost his wife not long ago, failed as the hospital where he was to confirmed him dead.

He has since been deposited in a morgue.