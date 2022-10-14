Imo Labour Party Deputy Chairman, Ochiama Makes Presidential Campaign Team

As the Labour party National headquarters has released its presidential campaign list, the Imo state Deputy Chairman Hon. Excel Ochiama is among the list.

Hon. Ochiama who has remained a dogged politician in Imo state has been in the vanguard of the Labour crusade has remained a force politically..

With his inclusion in the campaign council, the Labour party can be said is strongly built in Imo state with few other names in the state.

The party since the entrance of Mr Peter Obi and his presidential bid has remained the rallying point of major political progressives.

Political pundits are saying that with the influx into the party, that the party tends to portray hope for Nigerians.