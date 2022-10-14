Control Of Funds In Imo LGA Causes Trouble, As DAGS, SOLADS On War Path

By Okey Alozie

Battle of supremacy and financial control is said to be going on in the 27 LGA of Imo State.

It was gathered that the Directors of Accounts And General Services (DAGS) at Local Government Areas want to be fully incharge of the entire funds coming into the Council Areas.

Information revealed that Sole Administrators are finding it difficult to access the Council fund this time.

The DAGS and Treasurers according to sources teamed up to control the funds and insisted that due process must be followed before releasing a kobo to anybody including the Sole Administrators who appeared to be the political Heads of the council.

The Battle for the control of Funds played out on Saturday 1st of October 2022 during the 62nd Independence Day celebration at various LGAs.

The DAGS allegedly caged the SOLADS from using the Council money as they like. The DAGS and the SOLADs almost exchanged blows because of the funds made available by the State Government.

The DAGS as we gathered wanted due process to be followed and for that reason, they became very strict in releasing funds to anybody.

The funds made available to the Councils was not properly used as people from various walk of life according to our source did not enjoy the show.

In Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, many Leaders who came for the celebration complained bitterly that they were not taken care of during the independence anniversary celebration.

Report has it that this power tussle between the DAGS and Sole Administrators has brought division among the LGA staff.

The workers are no longer speaking in one voice. While some are with DAGS, others now support the sole administrators.

The DAGS and Treasurers have insisted on prudent management of fund, they have maintained that the Sole Administrators can no longer spend the council funds as they like.