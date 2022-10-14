Tension In Owerri West LGA

.As Kidnappers Kill Farmer

Tension is brewing at Umuoma community in Nekede, Owerri West LGA following the abduction and killing of one Mr Odinaka who reportedly hails from Obibiezena in Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

A source who spoke to Trumpeta on the unfortunate incident disclosed that the victim whom we gathered is an inlaw to Umuoma community and resides in the area for his farming business was allegedly shot dead by his abductors following an argument that ensued over the ransom for his release.

Although as at the time of filing this report, the police were yet to make a statement on the incident, our source who pleaded for anonymity informed that Mr Odinaka was at the farm on Friday October 6, 2022 with his wife when the suspected kidnappers walloped them but that the wife managed to escape from her position as they later contacted her asking for ransom which according to the source allegedly went wrong resulting to Odinaks being killed.

His dead body was however later found dead at Okwu-Umuoma Nekede at about 7”30am on Saturday.

Meanwhile another report though yet to be confirmed by the police states that some of the suspects who were eventually arrested in connection to the crime haven been allegedly released on bail even as some of the leaders and members of the community who condemned the action were seen lamenting and demanding that the authorities should prosecute them.