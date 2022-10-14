Ngor Okpala State Assembly:

Odionyenma Promises To Change The Narrative

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party PDP for Ngor Okpala State Constituency, Chief Kingsley Odionyenma , has assured the people of Ngor Okpala that the situation in the constituency will never remain the same if he is elected into Imo House of Assembly.

Odionyenma made this known when speaking to Media Practitioners from Ngor Okpala LGA, who paid him a visit in his ancestral home of Amafor, Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala LGA.

Odionyenma, an American based Nurse said he abandoned his job in the USA to come home and serve his people, lamenting that Ngor Okpala is backward in too many areas, when compared to other old county councils in Nigeria.

He pointed out the Health Sector, as his major concern, saying that it is quite unfortunate that there is no standard Hospital across the whole of Ngor Okpala, even as the General Hospital located at Umuneke, the Council Headquarter, has so dilapidated that it can’t even pass as a clinic.

The youthful politician assured the people of Ngor Okpala that within a few short in Imo Legislature, if elected, he must make sure he attracted a world class Hospital to the Area.

The PDP candidate also spoke on other sectors, including infrastructure, but particularly directed attention to the Ulakwo/Imerienwe/Umuekwune road, which he said has become a thing of shame, as each administration have over looked the road he said is one of the most important road in Imo State, because according to him it leads to many communities that are noted for food production, and Oil located in Umuekwune.

He equally said that it is unbelievable that many Communities in Ngor Okpala are living without power supply in the last five years, and promised that such ugly scenario will change the moment Ngor Okpala has a voice that can be heard in the Legislative chamber of Imo State, promising that he will not let the people of Ngor Okpala down when elected.

“I promise you all that I will not disappoint the people of Ngor Okpala. I know why I left my business in USA to come home and work for my people”, he maintained.

Speaking on behalf of Ngor Okpala Media Practitioners, Chief Henry Ekpe, Editor-In-Chief and Co-Publisher of TRUMPETA Newspaper assured Chief Odionyenma that Journalists from Ngor Okpala will give him their support, pointing out that provided Odionyenma is accessible to them, they will also give him advise when necessary.