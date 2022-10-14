Imo Labour Force May Be Down-Sized

.As Staff Without Computer Knowledge Face Lay-Off

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government is likely to downsize its Labour Force any moment from now in order to meet up with automation system.

Likely Departments that can not fall into the modern system of automation (computer) maybe outsourced in order to avoid wastages of resources and manpower.

A source revealed that good number of the workers who refused to upgrade their knowledge in computer will be out of the system in the new arrangement.

Some sections at the Ministries as we gathered may be run under private public partnership (P.P.P) in order to get the best out of the Staff.

To avoid duplication of functions, some Ministries as we gathered may be merged also.

Information further revealed that the new arrangement already has been put in practice in the Health Sector.

At Imo Specialist Hospital Umuguma New Owerri, some of the Departments there are now being headed by Health officers who are said to have been retired from Federal Medical Centre FMC. It was alleged that the government is using that Institution as a case study to know how the new arrangement will work.

Some time ago, the Management of Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma introduced new shifting arrangement where a Nurse will work for two shifts in a day instead of three.

In this arrangement workers start by 8am and close by 6pm. Another shift starts from 6pm to the next morning.

It would be recalled that some of the staff now enjoy extension of service after retirement. Like the Permanent Secretaries of some Ministries, presently are enjoying their extension. This development according to our sources is part of the new arrangement that will be fully introduced to the civil service.

Digital system if fully introduced at the State Secretariat and other government establishments will surely reduce the workforce.

There are indications that only the genuine and competent workers who have the capacity to fit into the digital system will remain in the Civil Service and enjoy the new welfare packages announced by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Experts disclosed that the verification/Staff Audit is likely going to expose so many things in the civil service of Imo State.

Another set of people to be exposed are workers who came through the back door. Many of them do not have employment records. We gathered that name of those who are dead but still collect salary will be made public.

At the end, right number of workers will be ascertained and as we were told that the verifications going on will go a long way to reduce outrageous wage bill in Imo State.