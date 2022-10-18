Tension In Imo, As Uzodinma Ihedioha Clash Causes Fear

.Citizens, Elders Call For Calm

There is palpable tension in Imo State, as the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and his Predecessor; Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha set the State on fire following accusations and counter accusations flying from both camps.

The latest scenario has put fear in the masses, who are now divided between the two political Gladiators, whose followers have put the State on edge.

The former Governor, Ihedioha had opened up within the week, following a letter planted in the Media, purporting to have the signature of Ihedioha, addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation, allegedly questioning the rationale behind the release of IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Jail, by an Appeal Court judgment.

As Nigerians were still deciphering if really Ihedioha was the author of the letter to the AG, another shocker come out, with a purported phone discussion Ihedioha allegedly had with some body, where it was said that the Governor Hope Uzodinma, Government in Imo will not have peace on the seat.

The last development was the straw that broke the carmel’s back that Ihedioha, who had for years kept a sealed lip of issues concerning Imo State opened up, with a letter signed by himself.

In the letter, captioned “when silence is not Golden”, the former Governor attacked his successor, Hope Uzodinma, and alleging that he was the source of all the diatribes directed at him by the press including fictitious documents.

Ihedioha began by saying that he had kept quiet for too long, watching while his name is being dragged to the mud.

“Since 14, January 2020, when the Supreme Court of Nigeria supplanted the electoral will of the good people of Imo State, by removing me from office, I have maintained a studious silence refusing to join issues with malcontents who orchestrated the judicial heist despite all provocations” Ihedioha said.

He denied writing the Attorney-General of the Federation about Kanu, pointing out that if there is any body that should be scared of Kanu’s release, that person is Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

“If anyone should be afraid of a free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it is Hope Uzodinma” Ihedioha wrote.

However, since the Ihedioha letter hit town, it has become total war between the predecessor, and successor, as loyalists of both Leaders have taken the battle outside the Media, as the issue has now degenerated to another level.

The Governor Hope Uzodinma led Government has unleashed her Media men on Ihedioha while the Ihedia Media Team also replies the Uzodinma Team.

The add fire to the matter, the Imo Government Publicists have called on Governor Uzodinma to call for Ihedioha’s arrest, alleging that he has to explain about the insecurity in Imo State.

This call by Uzodinma loyalists has led to reactions from different quarters, saying that the Governor should not be misled by sycophants, and rather should look deep to know those causing the problem in Imo State.

Sources who spoke to this Newspaper expressed fear, and asked that Imo Elders should wade into the Uzodinma/Ihedioha imbroglio before it escalates out of control.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has called on security Agencies to carry out investigation regarding the letter that bore his signature, which he has denied saying it was forged.

The former Governor challenged the Security Agencies to do the needful and produce who forged the document.