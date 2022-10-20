Gilbert Nwosu Lauds Uzodinma Over  Relief Materials To Oguta Flood Victims

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been commended for his kindness towards alleviating the sufferings of flood victims in Oguta LGA of the State.

The appraisal was showered on him by the Oguta House of Assembly Candidate for 2023, Hon. Engr. Gilbert Chiedozie Nwosu.

Hon Nwosu reacted based on the rapid response of the Governor in providing and distributing relief materials to all the victims whose houses and properties were submerged by the flood.

He thanked Uzodimma for always displaying an uncommon quality, which according to him is lacking among many present Leaders.

In furtherance to that, Hon. Nwosu described the governor as a man of the people, whose administration’s policies and programmes are human oriented.

Part of his “thank you” message reads,

“At all times, you have always shown that you are a man of compassion. This is indeed the hallmark of good leaders. One of such that shows that you are a man with milk of human kindness is the relief materials worth multi Millions Naira which you sent to the victims of flood in Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema LGAs to cushion the negative impacts of the ugly situation.

“I am particularly elated for this and no doubt, you have won the hearts of the people of Oguta LGA. You are a true leader and the people of Oguta LGA will continue to support you. Anywhere you go, we will follow you”.

“It is therefore on this score that I, on behalf of my family and my Campaign Team for Oguta State Constituency appreciate Your Excellency for this show of human kindness. The occurrence is not the fault of anybody but a natural disaster. I say may God reward you abundantly, sir”, he prayed.