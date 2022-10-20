Ideato Fed House Seat: Ebenese Monarchs Deny Endorsing Any Candidate

.Describe Media Report As False

The Eleven Traditional Rulers in Ebenese Clan in Ideato South LGA, Imo State have risen in unison to condemn in strong terms a Media Report that said they have adopted one of the candidates in the Ideato Federal constituency election that comes next year February 25, 2023.

In a refutal signed by the Traditional Rulers, they stated clearly that the Media Report was false as they never adopted Hon Paschal Obi of All Progressive Congress, APC, or Hon Victor Nwanaforo of ACCORD Party.

Therefore to put the record straight and clear the false allegation, the Monarchs released a 7 point Communiqué where they said what transpired between them and Ebenese Forum, in the palace of HRH Eze PE Ewuzie, the Akamigbo 111 of Umunakam on October 5, 2022.

“The so called publication is a total misrepresentation, misinformation and outright distortion of facts emanating from the meeting of the Traditional Rulers and Ebenese Forum” they said.

The Monarchs said that although they met with Ebenese Forum, it was simply on the instance of the Forum as “they merely came to inform us about their existence and to interact on the developmental and cultural upliftment of the Clan”.

The Royal father said they were therefore embarrassed when the news hit town that they have adopted one of their sons in the election.

They said that rather it was Ebenese Forum who informed them “that all the candidates from Ebenese clan veing for one position or the other have not come to officially inform them of their intensions to run for the forthcoming election”.

The Royal fathers stressed that they are not politicians, and therefore did not endorse any candidate of any party.

“The Traditional Rulers of Ebenese wish to state clearly and in unambiguous term that we are apolitical and non partisan in party politics and will never prefer any candidate against another” they said.

They maintained that at the end of the meeting with Ebenese Forum, at no time did the Traditional Ruler draft any Communiqué, nor signed any, nor asked anybody or group of people to draft and sign any on their behalf.

The Traditional Rulers who signed the Refutal include HRH Eze Ewuzie, HRH Eze Athan Ejiogu Ikpa, HRH Eze Isaac Ezerioha, HRH Eze Ken Anumnu, HRH Eze C A Obieshi, HRH Eze W C Alagboso, HRH Eze GO Osuala, HRH Eze PC Alino, HRH Eze Ezeanyika, HRH Eze GA Aladi, and HRH Eze E O Nwachukwu.