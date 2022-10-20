Olu Owerri Tackles OPOCA Over Emeka  Ihedioha

. Warns Against Harm On Former Governor

A socio-cultural organization by name, Olu Owerri Unity Association has taken on Orlu Peoples Consultative Assembly OPOCA over its call for the arrest of a former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Olu Owerri, in a press release signed by its President- General Chief Martins Opara also added that OPOCA would be held responsible should anything happen to Ihedioha.

It would be recalled that OPOCA had early accused the former Imo State Governor of having a hand in the insecurity in Imo State, following an alleged phone call Ihedioha had with a caller.

OPOCA had in her release threatened that it would call for “Citizens Arrest” should Ihedioha fell to submit himself to Security Operatives.

Following the call by OPOCA, led by a siting member of Imo State Executive Council, and Commissioner For Transport, Chief Rex Anunobi, Olu Owerri rose up in defense of their own son, Ihedioha, asking that OPOCA should send an apology to Ihedioha without delay, as it has no right to threaten the Ex Governor because of a fathom phone call.

Olu Owerri described OPOCA as a “Brief Case Association” whose stock in trade is to con the siting Governor millions of Naira through fictitious acts that are inimical to societal norms.

“It has become important to let our people know that OPOCA, which ceased to exist after many dirty deals in Orlu, including organizing mock funeral ceremonies for the living and defrauding unsuspecting Orlu indigenes, today has only Rex Anunobi as its Leader, Treasurer, Members, Adviser, Spokesman and Patron”, Olu Owerri said.

The Socio-cultural organization of Owerri people, accused the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of hiding behind OPOCA to attack Ihedioha, and warned it would not fold its hand while their son is deliberately being destroyed and setup for nothing he knows about.

“We therefore make it abundantly clear that we shall hold the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma responsible should anything happen to Rt Hon Ihedioha or other Owerri Leaders” Olu said.