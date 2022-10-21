Imo Assembly Conducts Two Day Training Workshop For Staff

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State House of Assembly has continued to set the pace in equipping its Members and Staff intellectually.

This was even as the present ninth House has organized a two-day workshop for all the Assembly Staff, from higher level to the lowest.

Information available to Trumpeta Newspaper has it that the old House of Assembly complex, off Heroes Square, Owerri was beehive of activities.

The training Workshop/Seminar commenced yesterday, October 20, 2022 with Grade Level 10 Staff and below, while it will draw to an end today October 21, 2022 for all the Staff, including the Management.

In attendance were the Clerk of the House, Barr Chinelo Adaora Emeghara, Management and Staff of the Assembly.

In her opening speech, the Clerk reminded the Staff that the training was for them to be abreast with the extant rules and regulations guiding the Public Service.

She however urged them to listen attentively and grasp as much as they can.

Declaring the Workshop open, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka notified the Assembly Staff that he approved the workshop in fulfillment of the promise he made to them during his interaction with them two weeks ago, wherein he told them that he would ensure that their yearning for being trained and retrained would be satisfied.

Nduka further appealed to them to take advantage of the opportunity to arm themselves with more knowledge so as to enhance their productivity.

The seminar had some paper presentations with titles, “The role conflict in the public service, attitude to work” as delivered by K.O Umelo.

The second was presented by Mr. Onwuneme Chamberline Uchenna on the topic, “Information Management and public Relations in the Public Service, A Critical appraisal of the oath of secrecy”.

Meanwhile, the Staff have expressed great delight to the Leadership of the House, and to the Clerk for putting their welfare and growth into consideration.

Some of them who were randomly monitored welcomed the development and promised a better, improved work service and behaviour.