PDP Women Call For Expulsion of  Vivian Ottih Over Indiscipline

. As Awa Ward Suspends Errant Member

Women leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State have called on the leadership of the party to expel Mrs. Vivian Ottih from the party.

Rising from an emergency meeting held at the Local Government Secretariat of the Party in Oguta, Wednesday afternoon, the women, from the eleven electoral wards of the local government, fumed over what they described as gross indiscipline, lawlessness and sabotage allegedly displayed by Mrs. Ottih.

In an 8-point resolution submitted to the Local Government Chairman of the Party, Mr. Emmanuel Okorie and made available to newsmen, the women condemned what they further described as unprovoked attacks on the person of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona.

The women, under the aegis of Forum of PDP women leaders, accused the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of attempting to instigate crises in the party, calling on him to desist from same.

They commended the leadership of the PDP in Awa ward for their earlier decision to suspend Mrs. Ottih from the party, urging them to take a step further, by expelling her from the party for misconduct and indiscipline.

The 8-point resolution, signed by the party’s local government women leader, Hon. Mrs. Franca Arizie, all the women leaders from the 11 electoral wards of Oguta local government area and others, reads in part:

“We condemn in totality, the unprovoked attacks on the former Deputy Governor of Imo State and apex leader of our dear party, Rt. Hon. (Engr). Gerald Irona, by enemies of the Peoples Democratic Party, using one Mrs. Vivian Ottih of Awa Ward as a front.”

“We reiterate our confidence in the inspirational leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Engr. Gerald Irona as the apex leader in Oguta LGA and Field leader in Orlu zone. Our support for his leadership is total.”

“Oguta PDP women leaders hereby pass a vote of confidence the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Awa Ward for rising to the occasion of checking irresponsible behaviours in the party.”

“We call on the leadership of the party in Awa Ward to convert the one (1) month suspension of Mrs. Vivian Ottih to expulsion from the party, to serve as a deterrent on others.”

“Mrs. Ottih joined the PDP in March 2022, barely six months ago. Going by the provisions of the PDP Constitution, she is still on probation and not qualified to vie for any office on the party’s platform, except if granted a waiver. Was she granted waiver?”

“The People’s Democratic Party is a responsible organization, and we shall not condone acts of irresponsibility from anyone, no matter whose interest he or she represents.”

“We call on the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu to desist from attempting to cause confusion in Oguta LGA PDP and Imo State PDP in general. The PDP family in Oguta Local Government Area is intact and peaceful. The National Secretary must desist from attempting to import crises into the party in the local government.”

“Finally, we hereby pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of the PDP in Oguta Local Government Area and reiterate our unwavering support for, and solidarity with our immediate past Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Engr.) Gerald Irona.”

Receiving the resolutions from the women, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Mr. Emmanuel Okorie, assured them that the leadership of the party at the local government level would look into their demands, with a view to responding in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

He used the occasion to acknowledge receipt of a copy of the letter suspending Mrs Ottih by the Awa Ward chapter of the party.

It would be recalled that the Awa Ward chapter of the PDP in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, through a letter dated October 17, 2022, suspended Mrs. Vivian Ottih from the party for a period of one month.

The letter of suspension, signed by the Chairman of the Ward, Raymond Duru and Secretary,

Chinedu Duru, reads in part: “Following investigations into allegations of insubordination, lawlessness, sabotage, and other acts that constitute gross misconduct levelled against you (for which you were given an opportunity to appear before a committee to defend yourself), the Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Awa Ward recommended that you be placed on a one-month suspension from the party.”

“The recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee has been ratified by the Ward Executive of Awa Ward of our great party. Consequently, you are hereby suspended from the party, for a period of one month, beginning from the date of this letter.”

“During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in any activities of the PDP at the Ward level. You are expected to be of good behaviour within the period, as the party will observe your activities closely. Please note that this letter supersedes every other previous correspondence you may have received in this regard.”