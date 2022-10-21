Obstruction of Drainages: Task Force Begins Demolition of illegal Structures In Owerri

By Okey Alozie

Imo State government Task Force Committee on desilting and cleaning of gutters and water ways has issued a warning to occupants of number 2 Ajoku street Owerri and other occupants of various buildings within the vicinity for allegedly committing contravention of blocking water drainages and building on top of gutters.

Information available to our news desk revealed that the task force is now set to seal up the compound if the occupants refused to comply or adhere to the laid out desilting guidelines within 48hrs.

Our roving reporter gathered that the sanction has been drafted out already. The warning as we learnt was handed down to the occupants by the Special Adviser SA to the governor on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri who also doubles as the chairman of Taskforce desilting committees.

Nze Nwaneri is said to have issued out the warning Wednesday evening during routine inspection of desilting exercise currently going on at the Christ church by Totlow road in Owerri, the State capital of Imo State.

The Special Adviser frowned at the uncanny attitude of the occupants of the building by blocking the entire drainage system and also building on top of the gutters thereby frustrating the effort of those who came to dredge and clean up the gutters.

Conducting the task force team round the streets it was observed that the reason behind the perennial flood witnessed around Owerri especially Christ church Njeribeako and other vital areas were uncovered as almost access to the gutters which normally collects water after rainfall to the main hole were dangerously blocked at various locations hence flooding everywhere after rainfall.

The chairman expressed concern over the blockages while ordering the immediate reopening of all the blocked gutters.

The taskforce committee has intensified the evacuation of dredging sands that were removed from the gutters as efforts are on top gear towards clearing all the entire streets.