Ex Imo APC Chairman In Trouble Over Road Contracts

.As Youths Give Two Weeks Ultimatum To Complete Project

A former State Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State chapter, Chief Marcillinus Nlemigbo, also known as Marcon is said to have run into trouble waters following a road contract awarded to him by the Senator Hope Uzodinma administration.

Youths from Mbeiri, in Mbaitoli LGA are said to have given a two weeks ultimatum to the former Peoples Democratic Party PDP, State Chairman to complete the said job or face their wreath.

The project in question is the Onyemasonwu-Amawuhie-Ohum-Umuasogwu-Cabinet stretch of road, said to be awarded to Nlemigbo as part of Governor Uzodinma’s rural road project.

The road can be accessed through the newly constructed Owerri-Orlu road at Ubomiri in Mbaitoli LGA.

The youths led by Comrade Chibuzor Nwafor told Media men in Owerri that information they have is that the first mobilization fee has been advanced to the contractor, but what is on ground cannot commiserate with the amount involved.

“It is quite unfortunate that we are suffering this bad condition of the road during raining season, when this road ought to have been completed. And we are not happy that this project awarded to our respected son, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo; is still uncompleted uptil now” Nwafor told journalists.

However, when our Reporter called Chief Nlemigbo’s phone, he did not pick.

But a source close to the top politician said that the project in question in on-going and nearing completion, and wondered those behind the campaign of calumny against Chief Nlemigbo, saying that Nlemigbo in all his years as a respected contractor has never abandoned any project, much more one located in his own native land of Mbeiri.

“Don’t believe what the youth told you. The job is on-going and would be completed the moment the needfuls are done” the source told our Reporter.