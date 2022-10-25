10 Students Win Eziakonwa Foundation  Scholarship In Okpala Community

..Nwawuba, Asonye Extol Royal Family

The Member for Mbaitoli Ikeduru Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Henry Nwawuba has commended the Board of Trustees and members of Michael Iheanacho Eziakonwa Foundation for towing a right part aimed at poverty reductions by grant Scholarship award to the students of Ama Assa Okpala Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area in the various tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Hon. Nwawuba who described himself as a good friend of Eziakonwa family said that the Foundation established over ten years ago have done much not only in Education promotion but also in the provisions of Health Care system, Human Capital Development and many others.

Hon. Nwawuba specially appreciate Eze Obinna Eziakonwa and his brother Prince Emeka for doing alots to uplift the leaving standard of his people.

Some of the beneficiaries of the 2022/ 2023 Editions of Michael .I. Eziakonwa Foundation Scholarship award are Iheanacho Chinasa, Nwankwo Uchechi, Onyebuchi Cynthia, Miss Ugorji Promise, Nwokocha Precious, Onyekwere Basil Ugochukwu, Adikwuru Izuchukwu, Nwokocha Bennard, Chibueze Chikaodi and Chinedu Christopher Chiagozie of Nigeria Maritime University Delta State and many others.

Speaking, Professor Cannis Asonye of University of Benin Edo State expressed confidence in the effort of Eziakonwa in retaining and maintaining their late Father’s legacy.

Prof. Asonye therefore called on the Michael Iheanacho Eziakonwa Foundation scholarship receipients to make adequate use of the opportunity as a better assets not only to their lives and family but for the Community and humanity at large.

Some of the beneficiaries, Masters Onyekwere Basil Ugochukwu of Federal Polytechnic Nekede and Chinedu Christopher Chiagozie of Nigeria Maritime University Delta State expressed appreciations to the family of late Pa. Michael Iheanacho Eziakonwa Foundation for their good heart. “We are very happy to be part of the success story and this is the first of it’s kind in Ama Assa Okpala Autonomous Community. We are going to return back glory to the community” they said.

One of the parents of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Henrietta Iheanacho from Umuoda Ama Assa Okpala Autonomous Community mother of Miss. Chinasa Iheanacho could not hold her joy. She thanked Eze Obinna Eziakonwa and family for such a wonderful gestures which has leveraged her from cartering for her child’s education.

Responding, Chairman Board of Trustees Michael Iheanacho Eziakonwa Foundation, HRH Eze. Obinna Eziakonwa said that the Foundation is in keeping with their late Father’s legacies.

“The foundation was named after our late Father, Pa. Michael Iheanacho Eziakonwa an education enthusiast who through his mega salary was able to see through his children to the University. So in keeping his love for education made the foundation to go into Scholarship to the students of Ama Assa Okpala Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala Local government area of Imo State, today being, Friday, 21 October 2022. We implore the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity and remained a good ambassador of the community in their respective tertiary institutions by studying hard and to make us proud”. Eze Obinna Eziakonwa said.

On the selection process of the awardees, Eze Eziakonwa said that it was a rigorous exercise and the successful ones have really shown sound and capacity to study.