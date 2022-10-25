PDP National Scribe Anyanwu, Sympathizes With Anambra, Imo Flood Victims

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu most regrettably sympathizes with victims of flood menace in the South East, particularly, the people of Umunnakwo Community in Ogbaru, Anambra, Ohaji Egbema, Oguta LGAs in Imo State and other states across Nigeria for passing through the excruciating pains of the disaster.

Anyanwu regrets that as a result of the flood menace, over 500 persons have been reportedly dead, 45,249 houses totally razed and destroyed while 70,566 hectares of farmland were submerged and damaged.

According to him, the natural disaster has consumed properties worth over a Billion Naira in the past few weeks due to the devastating impact of the flood, leaving thousands of the citizens in regrets, abject poverty and anguish.

Anyanwu recalls that in a figure released at a meeting convened by the Federal Government, it appears that more natural disaster might be experienced if adequate attention was not paid.

The PDP National Scribe maintains that apart from the catastrophic flood in states located in the riverine areas, some states in the coastal areas were not exempted from the damage.

“To victims of the flood affected areas, Nigerians will not relent in lending their voices to ensure that federal government proffers lasting solution to the seasonal flood disaster ravaging the region.”

“We will continue to provide succuor and relevant items as well as partner with government agencies and well meaning Nigerians to provide reprieve for our people, while working hard to plead with the federal government to prevent a repeat of the flood.”

“I hereby sympathize with victims of the flood menace in Anambra and Imo states as well as other areas affected, I feel your pains. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is committed to the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians through provision of relief materials to internally displaced persons.”

Anyanwu therefore calls on the Federal Government to rise to occasion towards making sure that affected Nigerians were not only identified, but assisted properly as part of efforts to cushion its devastating effects.