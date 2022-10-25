Bandits Invade Imo Community

.Rape Female Victim, Royal Father Raises Alarm

The People of Umuanunu Community, in Obinze Town, Owerri West LGA, Imo State are now sleeping in the surrounding bushes and forests, with their two eyes open following ceaseless attacks in the Area by some elements suspected to be Bandits.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Bandits have been visiting Umuanunu without any defense from the community which led the invaders to continuously storm the place without any care in the world.

Sources from the community who spoke to this Newspaper said that in the last one week, the Bandits had visited four times.

A Community Leader, and former Councilor of the village, Hon Ndukuba Onyemechara told our Reporter that each time the Bandits struck, they usually go away with one of the females, and took them to a river in Nekede where they subdue the victims to marathon sex.

Onyemechara said that the last female victim was released only when the Bandits heard that youths of Obinze were mobilizing to storm their hide-out in the River Bank. The lady, he said has been in the Hospital after running many medical tests.

Trumpeta was told that some indigenes of Umuanunu were the last time the Bandits visited, taken away and subdued to inhuman treatments, before they escaped.

The former Councilor said that the incident has been reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Nekede. He said that they are still waiting for police interventions.

The Traditional Ruler of Umuanunu Autonomous Community who confirmed the incident, His Royal Highness, Eze Geophrey Ejimogu appealed to Security Agents and Imo State Government, to come to their rescue as they are now living in fear, while most of the community is deserted.

The Royal father lamented that his worry now is that there would be food shortage in the Area as his people are afraid of going to farm for fear of being kidnapped, raped or killed.

Another source told Trumpeta that one of the victims of the Bandits is lying in a hospital (name withheld) along Portharcourt Road, Owerri.

A Vigilante member from Obinze community who pleaded anonymity said that the Bandits are suspected to usually take off around 2am from their base located at Carrot Market, in Avu, near Owerri, and pleaded that security should not only be beefed up between Avu and Obinze along Portharcourt road, but the Bandits be fished out before they escalate their acts and enter Owerri, Imo State capital.

“Imo State Government should not take this matter lightly, because if they are not stopped now, they may increase their Acts and even storm Owerri town” vigilante told Trumpeta.