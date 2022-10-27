Two Sects Clash Over Corpse Of Man Killed By Thunder In Imo

It was a state of pandemonium last at Umuogwuta, Ndegwu, Owerri- West LGA during the burial of late Mr Chigbumkpa Odionye, 36.

The deceased was one of those labourers reportedly killed by thunder strike at Ndegwu on Monday, last week.

Few days ago, Trumpeta newspaper hit the newsstands with a story titled “TRAGEDY, AS THUNDER KILLS TWO LABOURERS AT WORK SITE IN OWERRI WEST”,

One of the deceased persons was laid to rest last weekend at family compound.

According to our reporter, on the said burial day, family members had put everything in place and went to the mortuary to bring back the corpse without knowing that an unpleasant incident was lurking around.

The burial stage was set and the atmosphere charged as spiritual tunes rented the air from the canopy allocated to a particular Christian group.

No sooner had the corpse been brought out and placed on an already prepared table, than another sect suddenly surrounded the corpse and whisked it back to the room from where it was brought out.

This uncommon show did in a kind of commando style sent people around scampering for their dear lives as graveyard silence took over the entire environment.

The sect suspected to be of a religious group who removed the corpse were later identified as members of one fraternity later released the corpse after about thirty minutes.

However, nobody knew what they did with the corpse inside the house.

As soon as they came out of room, they dropped the corpse and left, all looking straight towards the exit route of the compound. Not even the identified friends of the deceased from the community spoke to anybody.

It took appeals before members of the Christian Sect, who had abandoned their canopies and watching from afar, could converge for what could probably be called another round of burial.

Unconfirmed reports circulating in the village now is whether a similar scenario would equally play out the day the other thunder victim would be buried since the two deceased had been known as friends maybe bounded by same fraternity.