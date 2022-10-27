Owerri Senate: Ezinitte Mbaise Dev Union Honours Uche Onyeagocha

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP Senatorial candidate for Owerri zone, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha has been reassured of a landslide victory in the Senatorial election, especially in Ezinihitte Mbaise and other parts of Mbaise. The assurance was made recently by Ezinihitte Onyeaghalanwanneya Development Union, Aba branch, during their 2022 cultural festival held in Aba Abia state. The group reiterated their unflinching solidarity and support for Onyeagucha’s candidacy and vowed to ensure a landslide victory for him in Ezinihitte and other parts of Mbaise.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the President of Ezinihitte Onyeaghalanwanneya Development Union Aba branch, Nze Augustine Iheanacho described Hon. Onyeagucha as a worthy son of Owerri zone and their best candidate who cannot afford to fail election in Mbaise considering his sacrifice for the people of Mbaise. He pointed out that the people of Mbaise will not forget the sacrifice he made for them.

“Hon. Onyeagucha is our own , it is our responsibility to deliver him. His election is our election. He is a great leader and a man of honour who does not shy away from speaking the truth when it matters most, we are indeed very proud of him”.

The group later conferred on Hon. Onyeagucha the honorary title of “Ezi-Enyi” which according to them is in recognition of his outstanding performance and services to Mbaise nation, Imo state and Nigeria at large. Others who were honoured alongside Hon. Onyeagucha were ; Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha who was honoured as “Oke Orji”, Hon Emeka Martin as”Ihie MBA”, Nze CY Agulanna as “Ugwu MBA” and Hon. C J Njoku as “Agunaeche MBA”.