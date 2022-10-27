Imo Biometric Capturing Hits Rock

.As Workers Complain Over Failed Arrangement

By Okey Alozie

The Biometric capturing exercise going on in Imo Civil Service is not moving fine as expected by Imo workers.

Some of the workers who spoke to our reporter Tuesday at the State Secretariat complex revealed that they were stranded since they came out for the biometric exercise.

Those who lamented their ordeal regretted why the State Government should embark on such an exercise with out full preparation.

It was scheduled that the Mop up exercise will start by Tuesday 25th of October 2022 but the capturing could not commence due to alleged technical issues.

Workers were stranded and no official response from those incharge of biometric capturing exercise.

All the attempt made by our reporter to hear from the Head of Service Engr Bar Raymond Ucheoma proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Many civil servants who came from the rural areas were in tears and left with anger as nobody attended to them.

The number that came for the capturing as at Tuesday were more than 1000 Civil Servants and many of them complained that they have not been paid for more than two years now.

It could be recalled that the exercise took place few weeks ago, unfortunately, many were not captured and government resolved to conduct a mop up exercise to make sure that every civil servants is captured.

Complains now is that those officials handling the exercise are not taking it serious, the aggrieved workers are now raising serious alarm, calling on the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma to come to their rescue.

Information revealed that many workers are no longer in the list and no more receiving salaries.

The wage bill in Imo is also said to be highly outrageous, even when many have left the civil service.

The worst is that many who have absconded from duty still collect salary, it was alleged.

In order to ascertain the real work force the State Government decided to conduct a fresh biometric data capturing again.