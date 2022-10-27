Imo Assembly Won’t Shut Down During Campaigns–Speaker

By Onyekachi Eze

Against the backdrop of belief that all structures of government will lower activities because of the coming campaigns and elections scheduled for early next year, the Imo State House of Assembly won’t be part of this schedule.

Reason is because the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka has disclosed that activities of the House shall be on.

Trumpeta recalls that during campaigns and elections, activities of State Government and agencies like the State Legislature move at snail speed.

Based on what Speaker Nduka said during opening of plenary on Tuesday, there will be a paradigm shift this time.

Speaking while welcoming his colleagues on the floor of the House, Nduka said “As we have moved into the campaign period in preparation for the general election, I wish our dear colleagues who are pursuing one political position or the other success in their various endeavours.

“But let us remember that Imo State House of Assembly has not shut down and will not because of election. I therefore request that despite the rigor and tight schedule of campaign, we must endeavour to come to plenaries regularly and promptly. It is a duty we owe our constituencies and by extension Imolites.

“We must pursue and discharge our legislative duties with vigor and commitment until the end of the life span of the 9th Assembly.

“We must take our core legislative assignments- law making, oversight and appropriation seriously”.

The Speaker further extolled the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for rebuilding and handing over a World-Class Complex to the Lawmakers after many years.

He added, “Dear colleagues, you will agree with me that we have never had it this good. The overhauling of the entire edifice came with unusual classic Hallow Chamber. Today, the plenary is going on in a digitalized artistic Hallow Chamber of conducive ambience for work. Many have argued that not even the National Assembly is better equipped than ours. Where we are sitting now, as you can see, is well equipped with latest technology that makes our legislative process efficient, effective and seamless.

“At this juncture, we must be grateful to God Almighty for the gift of His Excellency, Distinguished, Senator Hope Uzodimma (Onwa), as the Governor of Imo State. The successes we have recorded in Imo State, particularly the reconstruction of our Assembly Complex, would not have been possible without the patriotic zeal, insight, love for the legislature and dogged determination of our Governor to place Imo State among the best in the comity of States”.