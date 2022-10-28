Imo APGA Boils Over Alleged “Trading” Of Senatorial Seat

. As Alleged N 10m Deal Rocks Party

Controversy is enveloping the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance over accusations related to alleged trading of one of the Senatorial positions in the state.

Trumpeta has it that there is crisis of confidence among the party members following suspicion that the leadership of the party in the state may have entered into partnership with candidate of another party for the coming Senate election in 2023.

From what this newspaper gathered, a particular candidate running for the Orlu Zone seat (names withheld) has allegedly made a reach out to APGA to collapse its structure for the party.

It was further gathered that apparently aware that it may be not record successes against formidable parties parading tough candidates to be beat, APGA may have offered itself to either partner with another party or eager to trade away chances of their candidate in the Imo West Senatorial District election.

Sources within the party revealed that there is suspected hot romance between the said candidate and a section of the APGA leadership for the deal where huge sum of money involved is alleged to be involved.

Further information available to Trumpeta further has it that there is suspected racketeering between the party officials and some candidates of APGA to possibly rock a deal aimed at trading away their chances for other candidates in the forthcoming election.

A source close to the party told this newspaper t that the body language of some of the APGA officials indicate they are looking for willing partners to rail roll the party structure to for the next general election.

As political parties continued to canvass for votes to ensure victorious outings come 2023 general elections, the Imo State chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance led by Hon. John Iwuala has been allegedly shopping for who to buy its structures rooted across the three zones of the State.

The source in the party further revealed that this suspected shoddy deal is rocking the rank and file of the members as it has instituted unhealthy development among the party men and women.

For instance, in Orlu zone, only six out of the twelve Local Governments Chairmen of APGA in attended a recent meeting convened by the Party Senatorial Candidate, Mr. Patrick Azumah as eyebrows were raised over the absence of others.

Our source did not disclose whether Owerri and Okigwe senatorial zones including the other House of Reps and State Assembly positions are included in the entire arrangement even as the heightened fear over this development has led to mutual suspicion in the affairs of the party.

However, when contacted on phone, APGA Chairman Imo State chapter, Hon. John Iwuala and APGA Candidate for Orlu Senatorial Zone, Mr. Patrick Azumah stated that they never collected a dime from any particular candidate to trade away the fortunes of the party, while the Imo State Secretary of the party, Pastor Moses Eberendu described it as a mere rumour without substance