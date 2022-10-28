Flood Victims May Lose Varsity Admission This Year

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Imo State Council Ben Osuagwu has called on the National University Commission – NUC to beckon on the Tertiary Institutions in the country to make provisions for POST UTME Candidates from the flood ravaged States and Riverine States to take their examinations at a later date.

Osuagwu’s appeal followed reports of heavy flooding of the highways in and out of the affected States to the point that everyone in these States can no longer leave their homes for anything.

Osuagwu who was speaking in a radio programme in Owerri said the most affected States are those in the South South, North Central, North West and parts of South East. Osuagwu observed that because of the flooding and its attendant ravaging effects, their children and candidates for this year’s POST UTME may miss their being admitted into any Tertiary institution in the country as presently no one can come out of his house what more travelling out. He said that the flood has kept everybody in the affected States to remain indoors especially those from Bayelsa, Delta, Kogi, kano and Oguta in Imo State. The flooding has led to closure of all schools in these States.

The former Imo NUJ Chairman called on the authorities concerned to listen to the Parents of the candidates from these States who have also appealed to all Tertiary Institutions in the country to make provision to accommodate their candidates when the flooding recedes.

He said that failure to take the plight of these candidates into consideration will lead to disenfranchisement and denial of their future ambition.