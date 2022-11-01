Support For Obi/Datti: “The Imo Forum” Donates LGA Offices To Labour Party Across  Imo

.As National President Gets Credibility Accolades

By Onyekachi Eze

In deepening the support for Peter Obi and Ahmed Yusuf Datti 2023 Presidential ambition, one of the leading support groups, “The Imo Forum” has fully acquired, furnished and handed over offices to respective Local Government Areas Labour Party in Imo State.

Verifiable information available to Trumpeta Newspaper has it that no fewer than four LGAs in Imo State have already taken possession of the Labour Party offices, courtesy of “The Imo Forum”, under the leadership of the National President/Founder, Chief Ken Onuoma.

The beneficiary LGAs so far include; Njaba, Ideato North, Oru East, and Onuimo.

Reports have it that the remaining LGAs are underway, and would be completed in no distant time.

These revelations were made last week Wednesday October 26, 2022 when the State Leadership and LGA Excos of “The Imo Forum” paid a courtesy visit to the Imo State Chapter of the Labour Party, at the Ogbosisi headquarters in Owerri.

Earlier in his presentation, the National Vice President of the group, Barr Kingsley Ononuju described the visit as a very crucial one, giving by the yearning for a new effective governance by Nigerians.

And to steer the ship from all indication is Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti following their wide range of acceptance.

Even though “The Imo Forum” is not another political party, but a nongovernmental organization, it is desirous of supporting only credible Leaders into respective positions for the wellbeing of the citizenry, said Ononuju.

He elaborated on some of the numerous impacts of the Organization on both human and economic advancement.

The Legal luminary hinted that among the cardinal roles of “The Imo Forum” is targeted at community service, touching lives and impacting on the indigent, the vulnerable and the downtrodden.

On this, Barr. Kingsley Ononuju thumbed up for the ingenuity of the National/Global President, Chief Ken Onuoma for floating such an Organization selflessly and devotedly.

In his words, “The Imo Forum has impacted tremendously on indigent people, with sympathy, empathy and dedication to duty. This globally recognized Forum is known for anything that would enhance growth, development and service to humanity. It is our calling, and nothing would make the National President in his avowed determination to compromise that standard”.

Briefing on why ‘The Imo Forum’ is strongly behind Peter Obi’s Presidential bid, he maintained that Obi’s vision, and mission aptly fits into the tenets and objects of the Organization, hence, the readiness in giving Obi’s already accepted candidature by the masses all the necessary support.

The next programme of the Imo Forum which is visiting of the flood victims is said to be on top chart and would kick off any moment from now.

Ononuju further pledged on behalf of the Imo Forum that whatever at their disposal, they would do without any obstacles/delay, however he expressed optimism that the People’s vote would count in 2023 with Peter Obi and his Vice Datti emerging victorious.

Recapitulating, Ononuju told the State LP Chairman that, interestingly, it is partnership “The Imo Forum” has come to render to the Labour Party, and not as any form of opposition. They were further enjoined to give the Organization the needed attention when need be and through the appropriate channels.

Rendering his own part of speech, the Imo Forum State Coordinator, Ezinwa Johnlouis Ugwuegbu hammered that on the MoU signed between the State Labour Party and TIF, the Organization has never been faulted or relented in keeping up to all its promises to the party.

He reiterated that reason was in making sure that the full support and votes promised for Obi’s victory would be achieved.

On that note, he officially informed the LP State Chairman of the office spaces donated by TIF to the aforementioned LGAs (Njaba, Ideato North, Oru East, Onuimo).

“Other offices to be donated by the Imo Forum are on the pipeline. In accordance with our National President’s resilience and sponsorship, we are doing these things so as to ensure that the Peter Obi/Datti Nigeria’s vision come to pass. The Labour Party having conducive offices across Imo State is part of it. Everybody is yearning for good governance, and as ambassadors and crusaders of such, we will stop at nothing than experiencing the desired change”.

While calling on the Wards and LGAs LP officers on the need for collective responsibility, the State and national Excos were not left out, as they were charged against any form of imposition of person(s) on the people, lest it would be detrimental.

Responding, the LP State Chairman, Dr Ambrose Onyekwere expressed delight towards the National Coordinator and founder, “The Imo Forum”, Chief Ken Onuoma.

He was elated on the level of capacity, doggedness, dedication, credibility, and leadership dexterity Chief Onuoma has displayed ever since the Imo Forum started their support base for the party and for Obi/Datti.

Chief Onyekwere recalled that from the early stage of their parley, Chief Ken has never mentioned of any gain, rather, has continued to single-handedly sponsor many of the LP and Obi’s movement in Imo State, for the singular mission of enthroning good governance.

Further applauding Onuoma’s Leadership sagacity, Dr Onyekwere confessed that from all the support groups that have approached the Imo State Labour Party and signed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, it is only Chief Ken Onuoma’s led “The Imo Forum” that has given the party the needed support without requesting for any gratification. He wished others would borrow a leaf from him.

Other notable persons present were Chief Anthony Okeiyi (Akaraugo), Chief Obianozie Fidelis, Chief Alan B Onyemaechi, among others.

Recall that “The Imo Forum” has a membership strength of over twenty thousand, where Chief Onuoma promised to deploy all the members to their respective communities, so as to send the message of hope to the rural dwellers who are yet to get acquainted with the Peter Obi’s mantra.

The LGA visitation had already begun.