Federal Poly Nekede Clears Air On Alleged Increment As Rector Showcases Scorecard

Sequel to the rumour making the rounds on social media that management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri has increased price for textbooks used in the institution and other payable stuff, the management has revealed the reason behind the policy and affirmed that the management policies are in order.

The Rector, Engr. Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa told Journalists that the institution’s management does not arbitrarily impose fees on students as everything done by his administration has justifiable reason. He stated that the N 2,500 maximum textbook price in the campus is the cheapest when compared with other schools in South East and South South geopolitical zones of the Nation. He revealed that many other schools do not have textbook price ceiling which means that individual lecturers are allowed to sell their books at prices determined by them. He also pointed out that buying of textbook in the institution is not compulsory. He said that the prices of books in the institution range from N800 to N 2,500 depending on criteria established by Management.

Hear the Rector “Management does not arbitrarily impose fees on students. Whatever we do has a justifiable reason. Even with our increase in the price of text books in the institution, our maximum price of N 2,500 is still the cheapest in the South East and South South when we checked. Some of the institutions do not have price ceiling for their books. Lecturers can sell at any price they determine individually. So we considered the students in fixing the price of books. Moreover, we said that it is not compulsory to buy any book written by a lecturer. Agitation about the price of something you don’t have to buy is misplaced. This is my first time of seeing people angry about the lowest price regime of a commodity.”

On the issue of O/level verification fee which the students want Management to scrap, the Rector said

“O/Level verification is a WAEC fee. WAEC recently increased their verification fee by 100 percent. It is the owner of a certificate that pays for it to be verified. This verification is paid at the point of entry ND1 or HND1. At this point, students have a choice of changing to another institution if there is any institution where they admit students without verifying their results or where the institution pays for the verification without collecting the money from students. So, with the option of alternative institution, agitating for this reason is misplaced.”

On the issue of payment for QR coding of certificates which the students are resisting, Engr Arimanwa explained

“Introducing Quick Response (QR) codes on certificates and other sensitive documents such as Statements of Result and Transcripts was initially a decision of Management as something desirable to prevent the faking of our results. NYSC in early 2021 sent us the results of 4 fake corps members who had Statements of Result not issued by our Registry. That was when Management decided to include QR codes as part of our Statements of Result, Certificates and Transcripts. In the course of time, we received it as a directive from NBTE who also received it as a directive from the Federal Government. So, the introduction of QR code on sensitive documents moved from what we want to do to what we have to do”

On the complaint of high service charges by the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Micro-Finance Bank, the Rector promised to reach out to the management of the campus Bank for reduction of its charges that affects the students while also revealing that the bank is not entirely controlled by the institution explaining that the bank is directly regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He stated that Microsoft and seat fees for part-time students are necessary charges used in maintaining facilities as the Federal Government does not fund part-time programmes.

The Rector disclosed that his management is making effort to stabilize electric power supply through the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and other alternative sources so that students can conduct practicals unhindered. He noted that the cost of 33,000 liters of diesel which used to sell at N7.2M when he assumed office, now sell at over N30M, thereby putting enormous pressure on the finances of the institution.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer boasted of numerous achievements in the institution ranging from commencement of production by tissue factory owned by the institution, unbundling of Mass communication, retention of best linkage institution of CIBN with 160 capacity ultra-modern auditorium bequeathed by CIBN because of the institution outstanding performances, The institution Abuja liaison office, Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri Study centre.

Others are staff trainings sponsored by TETFund where 69 staff got PhD in Nigeria based Universities, 7 got PhD in foreign Universities, 32 for Masters’ Degrees in Nigeria Universities, 16 got Masters’s Degrees from foreign Universities, 2 Post Doctorate Programme and others. Commencement of shuttle bus on campus for N50 per drop, development of world class anti-plagiarism software, students’ hostel development through partnership. Switching on of WiFi on campus, students scholarship, attraction of Innoson Motors limited partnership, and too many others left to mention.