2023 Imo Guber: Emeka Nwajiuba To Tackle  Uzodinma For Imo APC Ticket

Indications are rife that a former Minister, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba will soon declare his interest for Imo Governorship Seat come 2023 election.

Trumpeta learnt that the former Presidential Aspirant of All Progressive Congress APC, in the upcoming Presidential election, has begun preparations to make his intension open, but still consulting friends and Allies.

However, a source privy to the plan opened up to Trumpeta under anonymity, pointing out that soon, “Nwajiuba will sound it loud and clear”.

Whenever, the former member of House of Representatives makes his intension known to Imo people, it means he will slug it out with the sitting Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Sources confirmed that although Nwajiuba has interest in 2023 Imo Governorship, he will tell the party under which platform he will execute the project.

Indications are that Nwajiuba, who won the All Peoples Party, APP’s Governorship ticket in 2003, before it was handed over to Bar Humphrey Anumudu in a mysterious circumstance will dig it out in the APC, his only political party now.

“Nwajiuba will do it under APC. He has the followership and has paid his political dues both at the State and National levels. He is no more a small person in Nigeria, forget his age” Trumpeta was told.

Information has it that even though Governor Hope Uzodinma has not yet told anybody he is running for a second term, Political Pundits have concluded that his body language indicates the Omuma born Politician will do a second term.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma has not told anybody yet that he is doing a second term, but at the appropriate time, he will blow it open. Don’t be deceived” an APC chieftain told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, another angle to the Nwajiuba story is that the people of Okigwe zone, across all LGAs and political parties are said to be converging to persuade the youthful politician to join the race and give Uzodinma the fight of his life.

“By the end of Uzodinma’s first tenure, Orlu would have ruled Imo State for Twenty (20) years, with Okigwe just four years of Ohakim, and Owerri just seven months with Ihedioha. The coming Governorship election of Imo State is between Okigwe zone and Owerri. This is for those who love peace. Anything short of that is injustice” an APC Heavy weight from Okigwe zone told Trumpeta.

However, calls put across Nwajiuba to confirm or deny if really he is running for Imo Governorship Seat in 2023 was not successful.

“What is the need calling him. Is it a crime to indicate interest to run for Imo Governorship? It is fundamental right to aspire to any position.

When he ran for Presidency just a few months ago, did he confirm it to you?” An Aide to the Governor Uzodinma, from Okigwe LGA, asked Trumpeta.