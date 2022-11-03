 AIG Charles Ugomuoh, Officially Joins Labour Party

By Chidinma Amaechi

Former Senatorial Hopeful, for Imo East Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections, AIG (Dr) Charles Ugomuoh (Rtd), has officially joined Labour Party at his Lorji ward in Aboh Mbaise LGA in Imo State in preparation for his 2024 gubernatorial aspiration.

Speaking with Newsmen at his residence, AIG Charles Ugomuoh (Rtd) who has earlier signaled his intention to move into Douglas House come 2024, said he was motivated to join Labour Party because the party has shown capacity, he reiterated that the presidential candidates of the party, Mr Peter Obi, and Dr Datti Yusuf has the mantra for Nigerians to take back their country which he described as something to reckon with, he expressed dismay that the country has suffered so many setbacks especially on economy and insecurity problems which he attributed to lack of political will.

AIG (Dr) Charles Ugomuoh Rtd maintained that Mr Peter Obi has shown courage and willingness to tackle the issues of insecurity and corruption and to restore the dignity of the country especially that of Imo State, he said “I recently declared for Labour Party, a party that has shown capacity, I was a former Senatorial hopeful for Imo East, having my people and Imo citizen at heart, I feel I should answer the call, labour party is all about Mr Peter Obi, and Dr Yusuf Datti the antecedence of Mr Peter Obi speaks for him” he said.

On his political ambition, AIG (Dr) Charles Ugomuoh (Rtd), said he has the capacity to do the right thing at the right time, the political will to drive Imo State for good governance and to write the wrongs of the past.

It could be recalled that AIG (Dr) Charles Ugomuoh (Rtd) who have served in various capacities both at the federal and grassroot level recently declared his interest to run for the Imo Governorship race come 2024, with the intention of delivering the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Imo State, using accountability, transparency and quality representation as his tools.