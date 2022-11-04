Diversion Of IGR:  Fake Contractors On The Run In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Treasury Single Account (TSA) practiced by the Imo State Government is now said to be abused and disorganized by fraudsters operating in the high and low places of Government Establishments and Offices.

Information revealed that illegal Consultants working with Ministries, Parastatals and Departments.

Agencies have started playing tricks by siphoning government money through illegal forms.

Our roving reporter who visited some Government Establishments observed that fake consultants are back in office.

The Ministry of Environment did a very good job to discover one of the contractors alleged to be doing illegal business without the knowledge of the management of that office.

Luck ran against him when the Commissioner for Environment discovered his dirty deals.

The Consultant in question as we gathered was suspended and he still went ahead to transact business illegally and the Ministry got wind of that and arrested the situation. Now the fake contractor is said to be on the run after he was exposed and cautioned by the Ministry.

Further information revealed these illegal contractors and consultant hovering around Government Establishment most time make sure of fake receipts to deceive their client and divert government revenue.

Report has it Imo government has lost too much money to fake revenue collector. It was further reported that these fraudsters operate secret accounts to divert internally generated revenue.

They fake IGR collectors are mostly found at government revenue office along Okigwe road, OCDA office located along Owerri Porthacourt road, ENTRACO office at Aba road etc.

Many of them come to State Secretariat complex located along Porthacourt road Owerri on daily bases to transact their fake businesses.

Source revealed that some of the fake contractors are highly connected with those in power.

The activities of these fake contractors and revenue collectors have come to alarming rate, and Government has not yet reined them in.