Oru East LGA: Imo APC SWC Town Hall Meeting Records Massive Turn-out

•Uzodinma, Nwaneri’s 2nd Term Incontestable, Says Indigenes

By Onyekachi Eze

In continuation of the already started visitation of all the Local Government Areas of Imo State by the Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by the State Chairman, Hon. Sir MacDonald Kelechi Ebere, the train last week Friday stormed Omuma, the headquarters of Oru East LGA.

Also described as a town hall/unity meeting, the gathering had in attendance the elected and appointed officers from Oru East, as well as the Candidates of the Party from the Federal Constituency and the Zone in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Also in the train were State Excos and top APC Chieftains from the State.

Aside the heroic welcome accorded the visitors, an implicit vote of confidence was passed on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma who happens to be a figure head from Oru East, and the incumbent Lawmaker representing Oru East at the Imo State House of Assembly, currently the flagbearer for 2023, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri.

All support groups were on ground to register their full loyalty and support to the APC and the State government.

Trumpeta Newspaper also recorded the entrant of PDP, APGA, Labor party members into the broom party, who were duly received by Sir MacDonald Ebere.

The State Chairman, Ebere earlier alerted them that the aim for the visit was basically to meet and interact with Ndi Oru East, in continuation of the tour which the State APC commenced last month.

Offering the reason, he opined it would give the party the opportunity in charting way forward for the upcoming polls, and, discovering the different needs and challenges each LGA faces.

Ebere told the Party faithful that APC has all it takes to clinch all the elective positions come 2023, starting from the House of Assembly, House of Reps, Senate and the President.

On Imo Guber which would come later by 2023, he expressed optimism that with the good works done by Governor Hope Uzodimma, Imo people won’t waste a second minute thought in re-electing him.

Adding that Uzodimma’s re-election would be a continuation of good tidings.

He charged them on door to door approach in delivering the message of hope to the people on why they should forget mere political rhetorics to doing the main job by voting massively for APC.

Hon MacDonald Ebere in massive addy congratulated Hon Chigozie Nwaneri (Chief Whip IMHA) for his victory.

While the State Chairman was in high spirit delivering his speech, a standing ovation greeted him.

The Indigenes chorused their overwhelming pleasure and delight to God for blessing Oru East with the likes of Governor Hope Uzodimma and Chigozie Nwaneri.

Hence, they repose their confidence in him and assured them of their supports and votes when the time comes.

In his keenly rendered speech, the Honorable Member was full of praises for the support enjoyed by APC family and all Oru East Constituents.

Without mincing words, he added that most of the achievements met so far were fast tracked by the uncompromised support of the Governor.

Nwaneri submitted that in Imo State administration, Uzodimma has proven his undying love for God and humanity.

In addition, he told the crowd that the state of Imo now and before were not the same, courtesy of the Leadership dexterity of the Governor.

While seeking for their continued prayers and support, he asked they extend same to the Governor to enable him thrive in all his policies which he said were for the benefit of the masses.

He reposed absolute confidence, capacity on the party and its Leadership from the Wards, LGA, State and the National in working towards the landslide victory of all her candidates come 2023.

Highlight of the meeting was the official presentation of Hon Chigozie Nwaneri by Sir MacDonald in company of other top APC Leaders as the Oru East Candidate on whose back all would vote for in the coming nation’s elections.