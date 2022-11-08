Cows Invade Schools In Imo, Principals, Students Abandon Studies

.As Community Leaders Raise Alarm, Appeal To Govt

By Okey Alozie

Invasion of schools Imo State by Fulani Herdsmen and their cattles is said to have come to alarming rate.

Information revealed that good number of schools in Imo State Secondary and Primary are now having serious problems because of the activities of Fulani Herdsmen and their cattles.

Report has it that cows numbering over 500 come into school premises on daily bases to feed and take shelter.

Eye witness account revealed that the Fulani Herdsmen and their cattles have now taken over so many classrooms and entire school premises and as a result, academic activities in some schools have been disrupted or shut down because of their disturbance.

The worst hit is community secondary school Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Nguru Secondary Commercial School in Aboh Mbaise and Umuhu Comprehensive School, Ngor Okpala LGA, and others.

At Orogwe Secondary School, report has it that Fulani big cows stormed the school and wreaked havoc there.

The school farm is said to have been destroyed by the cows. The Assembly ground and class rooms as we gathered have been taking over by cattles. The cows now graze at the school premises on daily bases there by making it so difficult for the Principals, teachers and students to come in for teaching and learning.

Just last week as we were told, the Principals, Teachers and students who were chased away and out of their school premises ran into serious problem.

Mrs Nwanu a female Principal ran into a big hole and got herself injured while trying to run away for her own safety.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Some teachers and students also got injured in the process and now the Community Leaders from Orogwe are begging the government to come to their rescue and protect them and their wards from the hands of Fulani herdsmen and their cows who have vowed to destroy their community.

Same situation that took place at Nguru Secondary commercial school Eke Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Teachers cannot enter their staff room any longer because of cows.

The big cows come every day to disturb teachers and students. The class rooms have now become special place for the Fulani cows to sleep and this is affecting the academic activities.

The principals and teachers there have raised alarm severally and Imo State government has refused to come to their rescue. Chief Surv. Boniface Erege a Community Leader from Nguru Nweke Autonomous community is now raising eyesbrow on this, he submitted that his people are not happy the way things are going on, adding that government should save the teachers and students before it is too late.

In Umuhu, the Herdsmen and their Cows have chased away the Principal, Teachers and Students of Comprehensive Secondary and have literally taken over the school.