Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem Road: Imo Lawmakers Show Concern, Move Motion Calling On Govt To Add Speaker’s Ehime Mbano Road In 2023 Budget

By Onyekachi Eze

It was an emotion ladened moment on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 sitting of the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, as Members made case for the Speaker and his constituents, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka over the deplorable state of Road in Ehime Mbano.

It is the Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem road in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the State.

Interesting part however, as observed by Trumpeta Newspaper was that the motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

While Emeka Nduka hails from Okigwe Zone, Iwuanyanwu is from Orlu zone.

Presenting the motion, the Deputy Speaker explained that the call for the Road to receive the needed attention came to bear following the deplorable state of the said road, and its economic relevance to the locals.

He beckoned on the Governor to consider the residents of the area, especially the Speaker, by adding the said road in the upcoming 2023 appropriation budget.

Prayers of the motion reads, “Whereas there is a massive infrastructural revolution currently going on in Imo State with quality projects being undertaken in the three Senatorial Zone of Imo State by the 3R Administration ably led by the Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

“Noting that the Owerri/Orlu and Owerri Okigwe roads have been completed and this has positively impacted on the lives of people in Imo State especially people from those zones;

“Aware that the Governor has also flagged off construction of the Owerri/Mbaise road and work is currently going on, as well as in other internal rural roads;

“Conscious of the fact that some of the internal roads at Ehime Mbano Local Government especially the Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem road are in very bad state of disrepair thereby causing the people in the area great hardship and inconvenience”.

Contributing, the Member for Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency, Hon Michael Onyemaechi Njoku regretted that recently, a corpse was conveyed inside the compound through the aid of a motorcade because of the poor nature of the road. He added that neither a normal vehicle nor ambulance had its way due of the impassable nature of the road.

He therefore commented that the Imo State Commissioner for Works should as a matter of importance capture it in the budget.

The Member for Aboh Mbaise, Hon. Eddy Obinna in his statement didn’t mince words when he tagged Uzodimma as “Mr construction”, who has put smiles on the face of Mbaise People.

He was hopeful the Governor would not relent in considering the plights of Ehime Mbano people, just as he did across the State.

Hon Dominic Ezerioha of Oru West concur with his colleagues assertion and gave a nod to the motion.

After Member’s deliberations, the House resolved thus, “To urge our performing Governor, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to include the Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem road in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in the 2023 Budget estimates as one of the roads to receive attention in the year 2023 to alleviate the suffering of the communities that ply and use that road”.

Later after the Plenary, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka while addressing Correspondents began by appreciating his Colleagues, especially the Deputy Speaker for shouldering his plight and that of his constituents by moving the motion.

He told newsmen that the area has never seen tared road since the creation of the World.

However, Speaker Nduka was optimistic that as a listening and project oriented Governor, he would give heed to the Assembly resolutions.

Fielding a question on when the budget will be presented, the Speaker disclosed it would be in no distant time, mostly before end of the year.

“Governor’s road revolution is very impressive. What I enjoy more is the quality. Our Governor gives us the best. Even in the next ten years, it is still in shape. It’s not about doing project here and there, but the quality matters a lot. Imo State is indeed blessed to have Onwa Oyoko, a visionary Leader”, Nduka asserted.