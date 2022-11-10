IMHA Committee Chairman On Information, Lauds Uzodimma Over Security, Infrastructure, Upgrade

By Onyekachi Eze

Even as commendations have continued to pour in for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s human, capital and infrastructural revolution in Imo, the Imo State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Information, member representing Ideato South State Constituency, Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru has expressed same.

Addressing Assembly Correspondents yesterday, at the Complex, shortly after plenary session, Hon Duru commended the governor for the awesome infrastructural strides in Imo State.

Hon Duru described him as a performing governor who believes Imo will be better, and has indeed effected tremendous changes within his two and half years of saddle on the seat.

Linking Uzodimma’s soft touch for quality and excellence, he submitted that the refurbished and remodeled Assembly complex suitably explains why Uzodinma would never be forgotten in a hurry by Imolites.

The Governor was thumbed up for changing the face of the ‘once’ dilapidated structure into a world-class standard building with the-state-of-the-art equipment.

‘Pa Jay’ as fondly called disclosed that the 3R agenda of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation is fully playing out with inaundated projects.

The Lawmaker added, ‘In terms of insecurity, the governor has done very well. Before now, night life in the State, especially in Owerri metropolis was eroded, but now, it has returned. Imo is now secure with booming economy”.

Furthermore, the governor was lauded on the massive roads infrastructure that cuts across the three zones viz; Okigwe, Owerri, and Orlu.

According to the Ideato South representative, what governor Hope Uzodimma has achieved in less than three years are numerous, and verifiable evidence to guarantee him another tenure after this.

“One good turn deserves another. He is actually an exceptional Governor”.

Commenting on the relationship of the Lawmakers, Hon Duru opined that the Members are in a cordial relationship, living like a family, and working for the common good of the State through Law making, oversight functions, among others.