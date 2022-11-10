By Onyekachi Eze

In keeping all hopes alive, especially towards his avowed promise of delivering sound representation to the People of Orlu State Constituency if elected in 2023, the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Barr. Ikenna Ihezuo has described effective service to as one’s willingness and wherewithal to impact on the lives of those being represented, and not by ‘ranking’ as some persons were told to believe.

This was even as Barr. Ihezuo unequivocally maintained that he would leave no stone unturned in making Orlu State Constituency better through solid legislation, oversight functions, and Constituency representation.

In a release signed by his Media team, and made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, he called on the electorate to wear their thinking caps in electing who represents the Constituency in the next four years.

He however revealed that Orlu State Constituency needs what he described as a true Legislator to be able to change the narratives in the area.

He further disclosed that duration or longevity of a person’s stay in the office as a legislator does not determine or guarantee effective and adequate representation as claimed by some Legislators particularly those seeking for a re-election after abysmal performance.

Ihezuo, a practicing sound Legal Practitioner with many years of performance appealed with the people of Orlu to vote him in the next election, pointing out that he is only coming to use the seat to better the lots of Orlu Local Government people and not for self aggrandizement.

Elated with the gradual return of peace in Orlu zone, Ihezuo who is the founder of Ikemba Foundation thanked the people for toeing the path of peace and not the other way round, pointing out that with the returned peace, the fear of election not holding in some areas of the zone as rumored is defeated.

“I am coming to change the narratives of Legislation in Orlu Local Government if by God’s grace our people vote me in. The House of Assembly is just a ladder for me to reach out to those I have not as an individual, reached”, he said.

Describing as baseless, the argument of lawmakers attributing their reason for a re-election to ability to grab a juicy position, Ihezuo, an American trained constitutional Lawyer made it clear that what guarantees adequate representation is the knowledge cum understanding of the rudiments of Lawmaking and not the other way round.

“As a lawyer, I have sat down to put in place the areas that Orlu is lagging behind in Imo and have put down the necessary bills that when passed into law would change the narrative, and if by God’s grace I am elected, the work begins immediately”, the release reads in part.