Imo New REC Resumes Duty

By Innocent Osuoha

The newly appointed Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu has resumed duties.

The new REC arrived the State Office, 9th November, 2022 and was received by the Administrative Secretary, Barr. Thomas Ongele and other members of Management in the State.

Prof. Sylvia U. Agu, who is a Professor of Public Administration, until her appointment was a Lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Prof. Agu is among the nineteen (19) new RECs sworn in on the 3rd of this month by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Speaking to members of Management and Staff of the State office at two different fora yesterday, 10th November, 2022, she lauded the efforts of the Commission at putting many Technological innovations in place towards achieving free, fair and credible elections, especially with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Electronic Transmission of results to the INEC Results viewing portal, even as she hopes to get maximum cooperation from the Staff of the State.

Responding at the gatherings, the Administrative Secretary, INEC, Imo State, Barr Ongeleand and Barr. Olachi Nwugo, who spoke on behalf of Management and the Staff respectively, assured the new REC of the preparedness of the Staff of the State to carry out their duties satisfactorily.