Two Years After Without Salaries: ISOPADEC Workers Barricade Office, Demand For Payment

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The staffers of Imo state Oil Producing Development Commission ISOPADEC yesterday protest for 2 years half payment of salaries, demand for salary arrears, promotions.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri the state capital, Union chairman of ISOPADEC Staff ,Comrd Chinaedu Awuzie said that the protest is not against any political leader of the oil producing communities or zone, rather that the staffers are demanding for their right which is payment of their salaries.

He further stated that the staffers are calling on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Chief Charles Orie the MD of the commission to pay them their 100 percent salaries and arrears emanating from the 20 and 50 percent own them previously.

“Our contemporaries in other States are been paid 100 percent salaries and as at when due , how come our own salaries are paid 50 percent when the allocation are still coming in full”.

“Things are very costly in the market and with the 50% of our salaries been paid, you found out that after the salaries are paid we go home with nothing, when we have families that are depending on us to survival “.

He used the medium to call on the governor to do the needful, so that more of the protest will not continue ,adding that since they have used all the means they know to demand for their salaries and did not get it , he said that they will go on with the protest until their demand are all meet.

He further said that the protest have the full backing of all the security agencies in the state, adding that they are not going to do anything against the law of the labour Union which they belongs to .

In his contribution, the Chairman of Amalgamated Union of Public Cooperation, Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPTRE) Mr Ndum Egeole Ndum said it is very unfortunate that workers of ISOPADEC are suffering in the hands of those whom are from the same local government with them ,adding that past administrations paid them full salaries as he wonder why salaries of workers should be an issue in the present administration.

” For the past 15 months now we have been battling for half salaries, we have done everything as workers and followed every air ticket yet nothing is working out .we are calling on all concerned people to come and solicit for the our salaries for us.

He alleged that 65 SA’s of the MD are collecting full salaries while the main staffers are receiving half salaries since 15months now.

He added that ISOPADEC laws were enshrined from NDDC law, adding that ISOPADEC staff take home should be equivalent to NDDC staff take home

Also in his contribution, the Welfare chairman of ISOPADEC Comrd Ifeanyi Adakwa appealed to the government to pay them their salaries in others for them to take care of their families and solve family needs,”we are less than 200 staff in the commission I wonder why our salaries are not paid, to compare when we are 300 yet we receive full salaries, with 42million now the commission receive lots of money that previously .he submitted.

They are with placards written Return our salaries to 100% now ,if part-time board members and ghost SAs could receive 100% salaries ISOPADEC staff deserve 100% ,our past is better and MD ISOPADEC pay us our 2 years arrears.