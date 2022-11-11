Education Minister Opiah Raises Alarm, As Scammers Invade His Facebook Page

The attention of the office of the Hon Minister of State for Education, Federal Ministry Of Education, Abuja, has been drawn to activities of Scammers who have created fake Facebook Accounts using a name called Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah with pictures.

More disturbing in the sordid development is that the dubious operators are using the fake accounts to plan, attempt to defraud, scam and engage in unwholesome acts against unsuspecting members of the public.

The general public is therefore obliged to be wary of these fake accounts and operators including ignoring completely any requests coming from Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah as such doesn’t exist.

Proper response channels and security measures have been put in place to get at the fake operators.