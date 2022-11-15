I’ve Come To Reset Imo State -K.K Nwagwu

•Assures On Obi’s Victory

By Onyekachi Eze

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Barr. Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu has promised Imolites of better days by the time he is elected Governor of the State come 2023/2024 polls.

He made this solemn promise yesterday, November 14, 2022, during his official governorship declaration at the Imo State Labour Party Office, Owerri.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that Nwagwu’s guber slogan is, “Imo Dream, Reset Imo”.

Nwagwu disclosed that his desire for Imo governorship was necessitated by the need for the State to be repositioned.

The Speaker emeritus submitted that there is no better time for him go run for the Imo governorship election than now the State is in dire need of competent hand.

According to him, he has come to reset the State from underdevelopment, state of chaos, and insecurity, to a normal, functional State.

He assured of turning Imo State economy around for good, boost the industrialization of the State, and at the end, make people happy once again.

“I have come to reset the State. I will take the State back to the glorious days of the 80s. Nothing can stop this force. The movement means well for everybody, both the youths and the adults”.

Speaking on crimes, Rt. Hon. Nwagwu decried that due to the non functionality of the Local Governments, crimes were on the increase, stressing that by putting the LGAs on the right shape, crimes will drop.

“Our people are not criminals, it’s act of hopelessness that led them into that”.

Furthermore, he promised to industrialize Imo State, which in return will combat the increasing rate of unemployment, hunger, and other related social vices.

Reiterating his firm support for Peter Obi’s Presidential bid, Nwagwu maintained that already, Obi is the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He reassured his determination of working hand-in-gloves with the Nigeria masses and the Leadership and enlarged members of the Labour Party towards giving Obi and his vice a landslide victory in Imo State.

Against this backdrop, the electorates were charged to be wary of moneybags, those who may not have good thoughts for the good of Imo and the masses, but rather, tasked them to challenge all aspirants on their pedigree and antecedents.

Reacting, the Labour Party State Chairman, Dr. Ambrose Onyekwere described Nwagwu as a household name, whose antecedents far from his days as Speaker of the Parliament speaks volume.

Also, he revealed that Nwagwu possesses some of the traits likeable to the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, which have been his ladder for greater heights.

Onyekwere told Nwagwu that he has the pedigree of governing Imo State.

Importantly to Dr. Onyekwere, he urged all the aspirants and every well meaning Nigerians, to be partners in progress towards delivering Obi/Datti by 2023.

Even though he welcomed Nwagwu with his guber ambition, the soft spoken Party Boss declared that the Labour party office is wide open for others to come in and make their aspirations known.

Dr. Onyekwere hammered that Imo State Labour Party has no preferred Candidate for now, hence, all have equal rights and opportunity.

He didn’t forget to alert them that LP won’t fail to work fully with any aspirant who helped in building the party, as well as delivering Peter Obi in Imo State, which comes first before Imo State governorship election.

He submitted that the party is a symbol of free and fair process, and as such will remain the same.

The Deputy State Chairman, Mazi Excel Ochiama-Nwaneri added that no matter the level of financial inducement, the party will not relent in doing the right thing, especially creating a level playing ground. He asked them to go and make themselves electable, as the primaries comes up in few months time.