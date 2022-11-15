Ihedioha Emerges Imo PDP Presidential Campaign Chairman

.As Party Releases List of Members

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has emerged the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter.

The News was broken on Sunday at the Imo PDP State Secretariat, along Okigwe Road, Owerri, after the stakeholders meeting of the party.

To Deputise Ihedioha is his erstwhile Deputy, Hon Gerald Irona, while Chief Charles Ezekwem, a former State Chairman of the Party emerged the Director-General of the Campaign Organization.

Other Directorate of the Campaign Organization includes; Research and Strategy, Media, Youth Mobilization, Security, Women Mobilization, Accounts, Field Operations etc.

See the full lists on the center spread.