 2023 Election: Imo PDP Lauds Release of INEC Staff By Court

.Calls For Disbandment of Ebubeagu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State is elated that after weeks of unlawful arrest and detention, the Magistrate Court 6 in Owerri on Wednesday November 16, struck out the suit filed by the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma against some INEC officials, particularly Chidiebere Eze and Felix Agu, and set them free.

“The failed regime of Uzodinma had accused the INEC staff of informing Nigerians about the criminal importation of fake and alien names, numbering over forty thousand, into the voters’ register in Omuma Ward, which is Senator Uzodinma’s community. This is what Nigerians now know as the Omuma Magic!” said PDP.

In a release signed by Imo PDP Spokesman, Collins Opuruzo, he described the court outing as a defeat of Senator Uzodinma, adding that so far as God is on the throne, the wicked plans of Senator Uzodinma to undermine democracy and enslave Imo people will continue to fall like a pack of cards.

“Our Party further alerts Imo people of the fresh plot by the unpopular APC regime in the State to intimidate voters during the 2023 elections, hijack election officials and materials and alter electoral outcomes using the state-backed militia, known as Ebubeagu. The Ngor-Okpala state constituency by-election earlier this year, which was violently and massively rigged provided the ground for the APC in Imo to experiment this electoral heist, which they now plan to perpetrate on a larger scale next year” .the statement read

“Imo PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police to quickly step into this matter and disband Ebubeagu in the interest of peace and security, as well as safety and credibility of the 2023 elections in the State” the PDP Spokesmen said.