NATIVE DOCTOR, SON, DISAPPEAR AS SECURITY PERSONNEL INVADE OWERRI WEST COMMUNITY.

By Peter Uzoma

The people of Umugama Umunjam Amakohia-Ubi in Owerri West are reportedly gradually returning home from where they sought refuge following invasion of the area by joint security operatives who we learnt stormed the area last Monday (14/11/22)

Trumpeta investigation reveals that the security operatives stormed the area following activities of a native doctor who has been alleged to be rapouring with criminals.

Sources said the renowned native doctor identified as Ignatius Ihueze had records of invitations from Police to explain his involvements in armed robbery incidents in and around the area.

The report said some armed robbers in the area currently being interrogated by the Police mentioned him as their charm maker.

This paper gathered that, as the security operatives were returning from Agwa through Agwa/Amakohia Ubi link road decided to arrest him by surprise.

According to our source, on their arrival, the man was said to have disappeared but his son was around. On sighting the young man, the heavily armed operatives, shot at him but to no avail as he too allegedly disappeared.

An indigene of the Community who pleaded anonymity said property belonging to the family were looted including about four cars.

The narrator said one of the cars which refused to start was set ablaze which eventually affected the rest of the building.

As at the time of this report calm is gradually returning in the area.