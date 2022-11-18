Cabinet Reshuffle Looms In Imo Again

. As Sack Fever Grips Govt Appointees

By Okey Alozie

There are indications that Imo Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma may shake up his Cabinet again and inject new blood in the system.

Some appointees especially Commissioners who have not done so well are now panicking as we gathered.

We were told that the Governor is not happy with the performance of some of his appointees.

The political activities as we were told have exposed most of the double Agent politicians in Uzodinma’s Government working as government appointees.

As a result of their negative attitude and poor performance in office, Governor Uzodinma is said to be on the move to reshuffle his cabinet again. This time as we gathered, he is going to drop many appointees and bring in new faces from various political cells, as the election year draws nearer.

Already the governor has swung into action by appointing new Commissioners.

Last time, many were redeployed but feelers now showed that about six Commissioners may be sacked any moment from now. So many Special Advisers may be also sacked and replaced.

The Governor want more serious politicians to be given portfolio, Trumpeta learnt. The 305 Liaison officers appointed recently will report directly to the Political Bureau office. The officials of the 58 development centres in Imo State are also on ground to bring governance to the grassroot as directed by the governor.

This arrangement as we gathered are signs that the share prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodinma to transform and make Imo a modern model State. He also warned the appointees working under him not to use their offices to campaign for the opposition.